Xbox handheld console from Asus leaks in regulatory photos

Asus is working on a second generation of its well-received handheld, the ROG Ally. However, this time, the company is also collaborating with Microsoft on an Xbox-branded variant, codenamed Project Kennan. While we wait for the public announcement from Asus and Microsoft, leaked regulatory photos revealed the device in all of its gaming glory.

FCC images show two nearly identical gaming consoles. Besides the obvious color difference, you can spot an Xbox button near the left thumbstick. This button is blacked out on the "regular" white version. It is early to tell if the non-Xbox version will ship with that button repurposed or removed—it is prototype hardware, after all.

Rumors about Microsoft partnering with Asus to release its first Xbox-branded handheld in 2025 surfaced earlier this year. Now, we have more proof of that coming straight from the FCC. Certification images usually indicate that the device is in the final stage of preparation, nearing its public release.

Besides revealing the significantly changed looks and overall much-thicker design, the leak shows some partial specs. The Xbox version is powered by an 8-core Ryzen Z2 Extreme with a 36W TDP and 64 GB of LPDDR5-8533 memory. The other console has a four-core AMD Aeirth Plus with 4 cores and 20W TDP. Both consoles have 7-inch 120Hz LCD displays.

At this point, it is unclear what software these consoles run. It is speculated that both will run Windows 11, with the Xbox version having deeper integration into Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. Microsoft holds its developer conference, Build, later this month, and Computex is scheduled for May 20. Therefore, expect to see a lot of software and gaming announcements from Microsoft, Asus, and other companies.

Source: FCC | via VideoCardz