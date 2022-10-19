Xbox Series X|S consoles receive October update with home screen Search bar

Microsoft has announced the rollout of the Xbox October update for Series X|S consoles. It brings a slew of changes including a Search bar at the top of your home screen to make it quicker to find games, apps, and media content. The update also lets you change your TV volume from your console, mute startup sounds, and more.

With the new update, Microsoft has added the ability to control your TV’s volume right from your Xbox. It’s able to do this with an HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC). To change the volume, open up the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. Microsoft said this eliminates the need to continually pick up your TV remote to change the volume.

While we’re on the topic of audio settings, this update lets you mute startup sounds if you want. To mute them, head to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options and pick Mute startup sounds.

Another interesting feature in this update is the ability to set an Xbox as your home Xbox. This means you can give friends and family access to your games and content when you’re not signed in, and allows for games to be played offline. This is an ideal option if your Xbox is in a central place in your home such as the living room and other people expect to play on the console.

In addition to these updates, Microsoft has rolled in an Xbox controller firmware update that includes a bug fix for USB flight sticks that connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller. There are other bug fixes included for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controllers, Xbox Adaptive Controllers, and Xbox One Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth support.

If you’d like to read about the above changes in more details plus a few other updates, check out Microsoft's official post about this update.