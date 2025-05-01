Microsoft increases the price of Xbox consoles and accessories

Console gaming is getting more expensive in the Microsoft camp. Microsoft has just announced a worldwide price increase for the entire Xbox lineup, including consoles and accessories, and it is a big one. Among today's financial uncertainty and trade wars, Microsoft is hiking up the price of four-year-old consoles by up to $130.

The baseline Xbox Series S is now $80 more expensive, while the 1TB variant is only $30 more expensive. Microsoft is now asking $100 more for the Xbox Series X, and the special 2TB edition now costs a whopping $729.99, $130 more than before.

Product New Price Old Price Xbox Series S 512GB $379.99 $299.99 Xbox Series S 1TB $429.99 $399.99 Xbox Series X Digital $549.99 $449.99 Xbox Series X $599.99 $499.99 Xbox Series X 2TB $729.99 $599.99

Accessories are not immune to the change either. Everything from the base controller to the wireless headset is now more expensive, with some prices going up by up to $20:

Product New Price Old Price Xbox Wireless Controller (Core) $64.99 $59.99 Xbox Wireless Controller (Color) $69.99 $64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition $79.99 $69.99 Xbox Wireless Controller Limited Edition $89.99 $74.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) $149.99 $129.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full) $199.99 $179.99 Xbox Stereo Headset $64.99 $59.99 Xbox Wireless Headset $119.99 $99.99

The same goes for games. Some of this year's upcoming releases will go up all the way to $79.99 for both physical and digital editions. Microsoft adds that the adjustment does not affect existing games.

Microsoft adjusts its prices worldwide, not only in the United States. If you want to see the new prices for the rest of the world, check out this page on the official Xbox Support website. As for the reason why, Microsoft quotes "given market conditions and the rising cost of development." Microsoft, of course, is not the only one adjusting the cost of its products. Sony recently increased the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles, and the Nintendo Switch 2 debuted with a significantly higher price of the console itself and the games for it.