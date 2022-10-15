You can now install Windows on Surface Duo 2, here is how

Microsoft's Surface Duo smartphones stand out from the crowd of boring conventional smartphones thanks to the dual-screen and productivity features it provides. Another thing that arguably makes the Surface Duo better than your average iPhone or Samsung Galaxy is the ability to run Windows 11 (unofficially, of course). Until recently, such a neat capability was available only on the first-gen Surface Duo, but now owners of the Surface Duo 2 can try their luck and swap Android 11 for Windows.

Gustave Monce has published a detailed guide describing the nitty-gritty of getting the Surface Duo 2 to run Windows. Although it sounds exciting, the process is long and complicated, and the developer recommends waiting for a bit more user-friendly variant.

If a big technical guide does not scare you straight, a list of features that do not work on the Surface Duo 2 when running Windows will most likely make you think twice before trying. As of now, nothing works except the left display, UFS, and one processor core.

Getting the Surface Duo 2 to run Windows is a process that involves risks of damaging the device beyond repair, so those who do not want to put a $1,499 smartphone in danger can consider buying the original Surface Duo for doing whacky experiments. It is currently available for a little more than $300, plus the first-gen Surface Duo provides a much better experience when running Windows 11.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently showed the Android 12L upgrade for its dual-screen smartphones. The upgrade will bring many design bits from Windows 11 to the first and second-gen Surface Duo, making Microsoft's smartphones look more similar to the desktop operating system.