Photos reveal Windows 11-like Android 12L update for Surface Duo

Several days ago, a new report revealed details about the upcoming update for Microsoft's dual-screen smartphones. The company is about to update its Surface Duo devices with Android 12L, and the operating system will introduce a redesigned UI resembling design pieces from Windows 11. If you are curious to see how Microsoft envisions a child of Windows 11 and Android 12L, here is your first sneak peek.

Windows Central has published the first look at the upcoming Android 12L update for the original and second-gen Surface Duo. It reveals Windows 11-like control and notification center will blurred backgrounds and new buttons, and a set of icons for the Settings app pulled from the Microsoft's operating system.

Photos also reveal additional customization settings, such as color palette and accent colors, plus there is a new feed section with widgets similar to those in Windows 11. Microsoft wants to make its Surface smartphones look as similar as possible to Windows 11 to provide a seamless experience, and, at the first glance, it seems that the company has done a decent job.

We do not know when Microsoft plans to drop Android 12L. It only says that the update will start rolling out "later this year."

Do you like the upcoming UI redesign for the Surface Duo and Duo 2?

Source: Windows Central