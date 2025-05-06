You can now see how many people listened to each podcast episode on Spotify

Podcasts have gained popularity as they have become a good source of knowledge. You get to hear various personalities talk about their experiences in different fields. YouTube is still the best platform to listen to podcasts, even though there are other popular podcast apps available.

Spotify launched podcasts in 2015 and has since added new features for creators and listeners. Now, the music streaming giant has added a new metric called "Plays," which lets users see how many times a particular episode of the podcast has been listened to.

The play metric will apply to both audio-only and video podcasts. Additionally, it will be viewable by both podcast creators and listeners. It will let users know which podcast episode is performing well. According to TechCrunch, the number of plays will be visible next to the podcast episode "throughout the app, including the home page, episode page, and show page."

The feature is also available on Spotify for Creators and Megaphone. The new podcast metric not only helps users discover the most popular episodes but also allows them to explore podcasts that they may not be familiar with.

For creators, it will help them identify which topics or personalities listeners are more inclined towards. This way, they can refine their strategy and produce more content on similar themes. Plus, the plays metric enables creators to gauge how their podcast is performing in comparison to their competitors.

According to the recently announced Q1 2025 earnings report, Spotify's number of subscribers grew by 12% YoY to 268 million. CEO Daniel Ek said, "The underlying data at the moment is very healthy: engagement remains high, retention is strong, and thanks to our freemium model, people have the flexibility to stay with us even when things feel more uncertain."

New features like this help Spotify serve its ever-growing subscriber base and narrow the gap with YouTube.

Image credit: Spotify