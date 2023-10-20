You could win a Diablo IV custom gaming PC cooled with real human blood

Blizzard launched its Season of Blood in-game event for its action-RPG sequel Diablo IV earlier this week. Today, it has launched a new promotion for the vampire-themed season for US residents, and it's actually for a good cause.

The promotion is called Blood Harvest, and Blizzard wants US Diablo IV players to donate their own blood at any blood clinic. They can then go to the Blood Harvest site and submit their proof of a donation "such as a confirmation email given to them by their chosen donation site." The proof must be submitted by the end of the day on November 20.

Blizzard has a goal for players to donate a total of 666 quarts of blood by the due date. When and if that goal is reached. Blizzard will unlock in-game items for all Diablo IV players.

But that's not all. Once the goal is reached, a new sweepstakes will be unlocked for everyone over 18 years of age in the US. The sweepstakes will award one lucky person a custom Diablo IV gaming PC, which the company says will be liquid-cooled in part with real human blood.

Blizzard is not kidding around with this. It states:

Yep, REAL human blood. This PC is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, an Intel Core i9-13900K, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, 3 TB Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD storage, and comes in a signature Diablo red/black color palette with custom Season of Blood graphics.

The rules for the sweepstakes will be unlocked after the 666 quarts of blood donation goal has been reached.

