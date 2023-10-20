Remedy announces Alan Wake 2 PC system requirements

Remedy Entertainment has revealed the official PC system requirements for its upcoming psychological thriller Alan Wake 2. Players will need a powerful rig to utilize the game's graphics features fully.

Remedy has provided detailed performance targets for various hardware configurations and graphical settings. For a medium-quality 1080p experience without ray tracing, the developer recommends an RTX 3070 paired with a Ryzen 7 3700X. This should deliver 60 FPS.

Those who want to enable ray tracing effects will find the game more demanding as for low ray tracing at 1080p/30 FPS, an RTX 3070 is suggested as the minimum. But the game taps directly into Nvidia's RTX 4080 for higher-quality ray tracing with path tracing. Even then, DLSS upscaling must be used in Performance mode just to maintain 60 FPS.

Minimum – Low – 1080P – FPS 30 – No Ray Tracing

  • GPU – GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600
  • VRAM – 6 GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Quality
  • CPU – Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Recommended – Medium – 1440p/1080P – FPS 30 and 60 – No Ray Tracing

  • GPU – Gefore RTX 3060 (1440P 30 FPS), Radeon RX 6600 XT (1440P 30 FPS), GeForce RTX 3070 (1080P, 60 FPS), Radeon RX 6700 XT(1080P, 60 FPS)
  • VRAM – 8 GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Balanced (30 FPS) Performance (60 FPS)
  • CPU – Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Ultra – High – 2160P – FPS 60 – No Ray Tracing

  • GPU – GeForce RTX 4070, Radeon RX 6700 XT
  • VRAM – 12 GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Performance
  • CPU – Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Ray Tracing low – 1080P – FPS 30

  • GPU – GeForce RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800 XT
  • VRAM – 8 GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Quality
  • CPU – Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Ray Tracing medium and Path Tracing on – 1080P – FPS 60

  • GPU – GeForce RTX 4070
  • VRAM – 12 GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Quality
  • CPU – Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Ray Tracing high and Path Tracing on – 2160p – FPS 60

  • GPU – GeForce RTX 4080
  • VRAM – 16GB
  • DLSS/FSR2 – Performance
  • CPU – Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • STORAGE – 90 GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 is due for release on October 27 for the PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, along with the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5. Remedy also decided to make Alan Wake 2 a digital-only game release early.

