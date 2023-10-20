Twitch announces new features and improvements including Stream Together

The Amazon-owned game-centric streaming service Twitch is holding its annual Twitchcon 2023 community event in Las Vegas. As part of the event, it's also announcing some new and upcoming features and improvements it will be rolling out over the next few months.

One new feature is something that Twitch announced earlier this week, Stories. Similar to Stories features found on Instagram and Facebook, Stories will allow creators to post text, pictures and other media to the Twitch mobile app that will disappear after 48 hours. Today in a blog post, Twitch announced plans to add more features to Stories. Creators will be able "to upload and film short videos, tag other streamers, add links, gifs, and polls."

Another new feature that's currently in testing is something that was previously announced as Guest Star, but will now be called Streaming Together. It will allow up to six Twitch streamers to work together at once while also streaming from their own channels.

Twitch stated:

Soon, you can simply copy a single URL into an OBS scene and we’ll handle the rest. You can still configure your scene using individual URLs for each participant, but will also have this option to streamline setup. You can configure guest layouts for Stream Together for either a full screen grid or use film strip mode. All of this uses the same URL whether you’re a host or a guest.

The new feature will also be able to let streamers collaborate while in audio-mode only. Stream Together is currently being tested by 150,000 users, and Twitch launch the feature for all users later in 2023.

Twitch also revealed that it will be adding improvements to Featured Clips that launched earlier in 2023. In 2024, it will let feature clips be made "directly from the creation flow" also allow a Twitch channel moderator to create featured clips. The Clip Editor will also get some new features like placing vertical video clips in a Twitch channel's Discovery Feed and the ability to trim and change a video's aspect ratios