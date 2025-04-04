Your career path might be about to change, UN says AI will hit 40% of jobs

Public domain via UN News

Artificial intelligence is going to have an impact on 40% of all jobs in the world, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Some of the most affected places will be developing countries that rely on low-cost labor to attract businesses to manufacture goods in those places.

In a report called ‘Technology and Innovation Report 2025’, which will be released on April 7, UNCTAD said that the global AI market would reach a shocking $4.8 trillion by 2033. For context, that’s about the size of Germany’s entire economy. While this growth is very positive, UNCTAD warns that the benefits could remain in the hands of the “privileged few” and is calling for governments to take action now.

While AI will have a significant impact on existing jobs, the report is also optimistic about the new jobs AI will create, just like we saw with previous industrial revolutions. To smooth the transition, governments will need to prioritize reskilling, upskilling, and workforce adaptation.

UNCTAD also has some advice for developing nations. First, people need access to AI in the first place, so fast internet connections need to be deployed to everyone. These countries also need to bolster their computing infrastructure so that data can be stored and processed, and allows for the training of AI. Developing nations also need to build up their education systems so that students have enough know-how to get into high-skilled work.

To help address the challenges of AI, so that the technology works for everybody, UNCTAD says that there needs to be international cooperation and has called for the establishment of a shared global facility that gives countries equitable access to computer power and AI tools. It has also called for a public disclosure framework to boost transparency and accountability.

The United Nations and its related organizations are notorious for setting ambitious, borderline unrealistic, goals. Given the fact that the US has cut aid spending, and the EU is cutting aid spending too, to boost their defensive military capabilities, it’ll be even harder for developing countries to build up a suitable education system, especially for kids who depend on state schools.

Source: UN News