YouTube now lets you upvote your favorite songs in a playlist

YouTube announced a new feature that lets you upvote or downvote your favorite songs in collaborative playlists. The feature has started rolling out gradually and will be available to all users.

For the unversed, the ability to create playlists where multiple users can collaborate has been available for quite some time. People can add songs to a common playlist for a shared music experience at parties or get-togethers.

The new voting feature allows users to upvote or downvote songs in a collaborative playlist to move them up or down the priority list. YouTube uploaded a Shorts video to explain how you can enable voting in your playlist.

When creating a new playlist, enable the "Collaborate" toggle button and set the playlist to "Unlisted" or "Public." Next, use the share button to get the playlist link to share with others. Note that the voting feature in a collaborative playlist will be enabled by default.

"Anyone invited can vote a video up or down. The video aka song with the most upvotes will be sorted at the top of the list. Now, everybody at the party can be in charge of the music and vibes," YouTube said. You can try out the playlist voting feature in this custom playlist created by YouTube.

When dealing with voting preferences, you can set it to 'Everyone,' which allows anyone with a YouTube account to vote in your playlist. Meanwhile, you can disable voting entirely or set it to 'Collaborators only,' so that only those added as collaborators to your playlist can vote.

This adds to YouTube's growing list of new feature﻿s and changes this year. Last month, the video streaming giant introduced an updated interface for its TV app, as well as, its web player. However, the latter wasn't received very well by some users and faced criticism.