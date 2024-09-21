YouTube Premium prices increased in several countries, in some cases by 55%

YouTube Premium users might not like this news. According to a Reddit thread, YouTube has increased the prices of its Premium subscription in nearly a dozen countries. Notably, both individual and family plans have seen significant price hikes.

This is quite surprising because YouTube Premium prices were already increased in multiple countries just a few months ago, with the US being one of them. The latest price increases primarily affect European countries, with some regions seeing hikes of up to 55%, which is quite substantial.

According to the Reddit thread, here is the list of countries along with their price hike information:

The price for subscriptions has increased in over 10 countries. In Switzerland, the Family plan now costs the equivalent of 39.88 USD. Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium: Single: From €11.99 to €13.99 Family: From €17.99 to €25.99

Switzerland: Single: From 15.90 CHF to 17.90 CHF Family: From 23.90 CHF to 33.90 CHF

Denmark: Single: From 119 DKK to 139 DKK Family: From 177 DKK to 259 DKK

Sweden: Single: From 119 SEK to 149 SEK Family: From 179 SEK to 279 SEK

Norway: Single: From 119 NOK to 169 NOK Family: From 179 NOK to 269 NOK

Czech Republic: Single: From 179 CZK to 209 CZK Family: From 269 CZK to 389 CZK

Singapore: Single: From 11.98 SGD to 13.98 SGD Family: From 17.98 SGD to 27.98 SGD

United Arab Emirates: Single: From 23.99 AED to 26.99 AED Family: From 35.99 AED to 48.99 AED

Malaysia Single: From 17.90 MYR to 20.90 MYR Family: From 33.90 MYR to 41.90 MYR

Saudi Arabia Single: From 23.98 SAR to 26.99 SAR Family: From 35.98 SAR to 49.99 SAR

Indonesia: Single: From 59,000 IDR to 69,000 IDR Family: From 99,000 IDR to 139,000 IDR

Colombia: Single: From 17,900 COP to 20,900 COP Family: From 26,900 COP to 41,900 COP

Thailand: Single: From 159 THB to 179 THB Family: From 299 THB to 359 THB



According to other reports, Google has sent emails to YouTube Premium customers in the countries above, saying that increasing the prices will allow it to "continue to deliver great service and features and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube. " This is similar language to that used in the price hike notifications for users in the US.

A Reddit user from Sweden has shared the screenshot of the notification showing a whopping 60% price increase. However, the notification suggests that it could be the tax paid for paying through Apple instead of directly paying through Google.

A user from Denmark says, "This increase makes YouTube by far the most expensive streaming service, clocking in at more than what I pay for Amazon Prime, Netflix, and HBO combined."

Let us know in the comments below what you think about this price hike in YouTube Premium subscription. If you reside in one of the affected countries, will you continue using the service?