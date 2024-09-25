YouTube Premium users in the US get a new AI feature

Google wants to swing more customers into purchasing the YouTube Premium subscription by infusing more and more AI features into the platform. After recently increasing the Premium subscription pricing in several countries (in some countries by 55%), YouTube is now giving one more reason to stick with or get on board the Premium subscription.

YouTube Premium subscribers in the US are getting access to a new feature that non-Premium subscribers won't get. After being in the experimental stage for some time, YouTube is finally rolling out the AI conversation tool "Ask" to YouTube Premium users in the US.

Notably, the feature currently live on Android, gives users the option to gain a deeper understanding of the video they are watching. For instance, users can use the "Ask" AI conversational tool to understand what are the ingredients being used in the recipe video they're watching. Premium users can also ask AI to summarize the video or recommend related content.

In an official post on social media platform X, YouTube said:

our conversational AI tool is expanding to all U.S. YouTube Premium members w/ Android devices use it to dive deeper into the content you ❤️ by asking questions about what you’re watching or for recs for similar videos!!

The best part is that you can use the AI tool to learn more about the video that you are watching without even leaving the YouTube app.

So, if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber in the US, then all you need to do is hit the "Ask" button located beneath the video player. From there, you can choose to use any one of the prompts or come up with your question about the video. The feature is similar to "Ask Photos" in the Google Photos app.

Currently, the YouTube Premium subscription costs $13.99 a month for individuals. If you are a premium subscriber, then you can give this AI tool a try.

Let us know in the comments below, if you used the feature and whether or not you were happy with the results it produced for you.