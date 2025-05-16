YouTube shows another way to find trending podcasts

Podcasts are the new fashion in the world of audio streaming apps. Top leaders such as Apple, Spotify, and YouTube have started populating their platforms with more podcast shows and launching related features for the creators and listeners.

Apple's Podcasts app and Spotify already have charts featuring the most popular podcasts on their respective platforms. In a blog post, the video streaming giant announced that the feature is now coming to YouTube as "Weekly Top Podcast Shows" to showcase the most popular podcasts.

YouTube's popular podcasts chart, which displays the top 100 podcast shows, is currently available in the US. It's separate from the "popular podcasts" and "popular episodes" sections on YouTube's Podcast webpage.

The top 100 chart is updated every Wednesday with podcast shows based on their watch time. A playlist marked as a "podcast" during the upload process will be considered for the popularity chart, and YouTube won't include playlists that contain only clips or Shorts.

"Our Weekly Top Podcast Shows chart recognizes and celebrates top podcasters who are redefining the next era of entertainment with engaging, influential, culture-defining shows across a variety of genres like News, Sports, Comedy, and True Crime," YouTube said.

According to a survey conducted by Edison Research, YouTube is the most frequently used podcast service among listeners in the US, outperforming rivals such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. YouTube Podcasts also reached the 1 billion monthly active users milestone earlier this year.

You can check out Weekly Top Podcast Shows on YouTube. The company plans to expand the feature to more regions over the coming months and release new podcast-related features.

Speaking of popular content, Apple recently introduced a new Viral Chart playlist that curates trending songs from platforms like TikTok, TV placements, and other channels. If you want to find popular songs among your party audience, YouTube lets you upvote favorite songs in a collaborative playlist.