T-FORCE XTREEM 7200 CL34 vs 7600 CL36 vs 6000 CL30 MT/s DDR5 memory kit review

TEAMGROUP is a memory, AIO and SSD manufacturer based out of Taiwan and founded in 1997. They sell memory under the T-FORCE brand, and when their contact person reached out to me wondering if I was interested in taking a look at their memory sticks, I jumped at the chance; this follows a review for I did for them almost exactly a year ago testing their DELTA 7600MT/s DDR5 memory kit.

TEAMGROUP sent me the XTREEM ARGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MT/s CL34 Black kit which has timings of 34-42-42-84 at 1.4V and support both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profiles.

Sayan Sen contributed to this feature, and also provided the benchmark graphics.

Specifications

First off, here are the full specifications of this memory kit.

XTREEM ARGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 7200MHz CL34 Brand Team Series Xtreem ARGB Model FF9D532G7200HC34ADC01 Capacity 32GB (2 x 16GB) Type 288-Pin PC RAM Speed DDR5 7200 (PC5 57600) CAS Latency CL34 Timing 34-42-42-84 Voltage 1.40V ECC Yes Buffered/Registered Unbuffered BIOS/Performance Profile Intel XMP 3.0 / AMD EXPO Color Black, White Heat Spreader Yes Recommend Use Intel B660 / Intel Z690 LED Color RGB Price $139.99

Introduction

The T-FORCE memory was benchmarked in the following system:

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P MAX

ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4

Intel Core i7-14700K with Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut Pad

Corsair Vengeance 2x16GB 6000MT/s CL30 (XMP Profile)

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA 2x16GB 7600MT/s CL36

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming

Kingston Fury Renegade SSD

The ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 motherboard had BIOS version 15.01 at the time of testing, and I reset BIOS to default settings and only enabled the Intel XMP 3.0 profile with the Corsair 6000MT/s CL30, T-FORCE Delta 7600MT/s CL36, and XTREEM 7200MT/s CL34 memory sticks.

Windows 11 was up to date with April Patch Tuesday build 26100.3775 (KB5055528) ﻿at the time of testing and I ensured I had minimal programs running in the background with the exception of AMD Adrenaline, Razer Central, and Microsoft Defender active in the system tray.

Benchmarks

For our benchmarks, UL Solutions provided us with Professional (commercial use) licenses for 3DMark, and Procyon; and a copy of AIDA64 Engineer was provided to us by Aida64.com.

We start with AIDA64 Cache & Memory Benchmark for all three kits to get a measure of the full capabilities of each of them:

Corsair DDR5-6000 CL30:

T-FORCE DDR5-7600 CL36:

T-FORCE DDR5-7200 CL34:

Following the purely synthetic tests, we next move to workloads that are more representative of typical tasks like gaming, AI, productivity, and other everyday usages.

As you can see from the image above, the lighter Sky Diver DX11 Physics test shows a significant improvement of ~13.2% and ~11.4% with the T-FORCE 7200MT/s and 7600MT/s memory kits over the 6000MT/s, respectively.

However, there's barely any difference with Fire Strike. This is certainly interesting. Given the fact that Sky Diver is much lighter on the GPU side than Fire Strike, it seems likely that with the faster memory, the increased bandwidth helped scale the CPU more easily in Sky Diver.

We tested the physics test only and not the entire suite since the CPU is what is necessary for processing the game physics, logic, as well as GPU draw calls for the graphics card. A CPU-heavy test like the 3DMark Physics test helps us determine the best way to gauge the CPU's capability.

In DirectX 12 however things change a bit. While our latest DDR5 7200 CL34 memory does better than DDR5 6000 in both Night Raid (lighter GPU load) and Time Spy (heavier GPU load), for some reason, DDR5 7600 CL36 memory only shined on the latter, which is a bit counterintuitive given that lighter GPU load should mean the CPU has more work to do.

Perhaps it's the differences between memory frequency and latency playing a part here.

Having quicker memory clearly helps with compression much more so than with decompression as 7200 MT/s was ~12.3% faster than 6000 at our tested settings. Decompression also saw a ~4.6% improvement.

So if you love archiving data, faster memory is an upgrade worth considering.

Next we checked out AIDA64's AES, Zlib and PhotoWorxx benchmarks. These are new to our test suite and we wanted to see how things like encryption (AES), data compression (Zlib), and image processing (PhotoWorxx).

AIDA64 showed almost no difference in the AES test. This surprised us as we thought the RAM differences would reflect better in an encryption benchmark. However, that is evidently not the case with the processor likely being the major bottleneck.

It's a similar story for Zlib too, which was another surprising result given that Z-Zip earlier showed a significant difference. Thus, it is clearly not a case of one-size-fits-all as the compression algorithm on Zlib is much less sensitive to memory than the one in the 7-zip benchmark.

PhotoWorxx was where we saw the differences between the kits. Both the 7200 and the 7600 modules were much faster than the 6000 one, as they were 15% and 20% faster, respectively.

We tested browsing performance using Speedometer 3.0. Speedometer provides a value and also a range showing the highest and lowest scores as indicated in the chart above by the two set of scores for each browser.

Microsoft Edge showed the most response to faster memory as it was the fastest out of the three browsers with the DDR5-7200 leading the pack. Mozilla's Firefox did not care much about memory speeds or latencies as there was little variance between its slowest and fastest results.

Speaking of variance, Chrome was the worst, with its showing being both the best and the worst on the 7200 CL34 system.

Next up, we did some productivity testing with UL's Procyon suite of benchmarks.

First up, we have the Office test and memory speeds don't seem to affect the processing speed all that much. This means you are likely better off with a CPU upgrade if you are having problems with Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

We also ran Computer Vision, which is an AI inferencing benchmark and saw no notable improvement with either 7200 CL34 or 7600 CL36 vs the 6000 CL30 memory. Each of them put up around 192 points. We used the WinML API and float32 precision as it is more memory-heavy than float16.

Finally we have Geekbench AI and once more, faster memory did not really make a huge difference. We only saw a somewhat significant gap in the Quantized score as the DDR5-7200 CL34 RAM ended up being 2.35% faster than the 6000 one.

Conclusion

So what have we proven here? Quicker memory is quicker? Duh, well obviously. But it is good to see how much of a difference the extra 1200MT/s can make even though it is in Gear 2 mode (the processor's integrated memory controller (IMC) runs at half the speed of the memory clock in this mode).

However, as we saw often, the difference is only substantial in some cases, while many times, it is insignificant. In gaming, for example, we tested CPU-bound synthetics, and even then, the 6000 memory still did decently. And AI tasks were a disappointment too.

The real improvement was seen in web browsing and photo/image processing, with compression tasks demonstrating a bit of a mixed bag of success depending on the algorithm. Thus, performance-wise, do not go about expecting a massive leap in everything you do.

Where the faster memory does shine, though, is in value. This 32GB T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR5 7200MT/s CL34 kit is currently on sale on Newegg for $139.99, which is $10 off its MSRP of $149.99. If we compare pricing to the DELTA 7200MT/s kit, which is $7 cheaper at $132.99, and the non-RGB Corsair DDR5 6000MT/s C30 32GB kit, which is only $15 cheaper at $124.99 on Amazon, then the XTREEM kit is a pretty good deal.

However, if we find an identical kit of Corsair Vengence RGB 7200MT/s over on Amazon then they cost $164.99, a difference of +$25. In fact there's a note that the Corsair kit is frequently returned, which is not good.

I find it hard to find any faults with this memory kit, perhaps if we were in a position to test against the same memory speed of a different brand, we might start to see the quality of the chips in the benchmark, but all we can prove right now is that choosing a higher memory speed for your DDR5 system is not only about bragging rights, there are real differences when it comes down to it. And this is despite the fact that DDR5-6000 is considered to be the sweet spot for DDR5 memory.

TEAMGROUP gets a thumbs up from me for their T-FORCE memory, they installed without any issues and from the multiple times I powered on the system, the ASRock motherboard did not have to recalculate the timings.

