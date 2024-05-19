T-Force memory review: DDR5-7600 vs DDR5-6000. Is quicker better? Well of course!

Sayan Sen contributed to this feature, and also provided the benchmark graphics.

TEAMGROUP is a memory, AIO and SSD manufacturer based out of Taiwan and founded in 1997. They sell memory under the T-FORCE brand, and when their contact person reached out to me wondering if I was interested in taking a look at their DDR5 memory sticks, I jumped at the chance; after all, I have a relatively new Intel i7-14700K test PC that I decided to build after doing a review for Intel last October.

TEAMGROUP sent me the T-FORCE Delta RGB DDR5 Ram 32GB (2x16GB) 7600MT/s PC5-60800 CL36 White kit which has timings of 36-46-46-84.

Introduction

The T-FORCE memory was benchmarked in the following system:

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P MAX

ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4

Intel Core i7-14700K with Thermal Grizzly Carbonaut Pad

Corsair Vengeance 2x16GB 6000MT/s C30 (XMP Profile)

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming

Kingston Fury Renegade SSD

The ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 motherboard had BIOS version 11.12 at the time of testing, and I reset BIOS to default settings and only enabled the Intel XMP 3.0 profile with the Corsair 6000MT/s CL30 and T-FORCE 7600MT/s CL36 memory sticks.

Windows 11 was up to date with build 22631.3527 (KB5036980) ﻿at the time of testing and I ensured I had minimal programs running in the background with the exception of AMD Adrenaline, Razer Central, and Microsoft Defender active in the system tray.

Benchmarks

First up we ran CPU tests with the dGPU in the system. For our benchmarks, UL Solutions provided us with Professional (commercial use) licenses for 3DMark, and Procyon.

As you can see from the image above, while the older Sky Diver DX11 Physics test shows a significant improvement (~11.4%) with the T-FORCE 7600MT/s memory, there's barely any difference with Fire Strike. This is certainly interesting. Given the fact that Sky Diver is much lighter on the GPU side than Fire Strike, it seems likely that with the faster memory, the increased bandwidth helped scale the CPU more easily in Sky Diver as the GPU was not holding the CPU back much if at all.

We tested the physics test only and not the entire suite since the CPU is what is necessary for processing the game physics, logic, as well as GPU draw calls for the graphics card. A CPU-heavy test like the 3DMark Physics test helps us determine the best way to gauge the CPU's capability.

It's an entirely different story with DX 12 as there are significant gains with Time Spy with the 7600MT/s memory showing a clear advantage. Since DX 12 is a low-level API vs DX 11, it looks like the faster RAM kit boosts the more intensive Time Spy score and DDR5-6000 was already maxing out Night Raid.

The takeaway from these tests? If you play lighter DX 11 titles, like CS 1.2 or CS: GO, for example, you will benefit from fast memory. However, for newer games with DX 12, lightweight games won't likely see much benefit.

Having quicker memory clearly helps with compression as 7600 MT/s was ~7.24% faster than 6000 at our tested settings. Decompression also saw a ~1.7% improvement.

So if you love archiving data, faster memory is an upgrade worth considering.

Cinebench 2024 showed a very slight advantage with the T-FORCE memory in the multi-core test, gaining on average 10 points after three runs of the test. Though, as is usually the case, rendering is not a memory dependent workload and the same is the case with Cinebench 2024 too as we don't even gain a percentage point.

We tested browsing performance using the recently released Speedometer 3.0. Speedometer provides a value and also a range showing the highest and lowest scores as indicated in the chart above by the two scores for each browser.

Chrome was the fastest out of the three browsers and DDR5-7600 was certainly leading the pack everywhere.

Next up we performed iGPU tests, which meant removing/disabling the dGPU(the 7900 XTX). I decided to take out the dGPU because in order to switch out the memory, I had to remove it anyway, this facilitated running iGPU tests without the dGPU in the system. Thanks to the construction of the Corsair NR200P Max, this also meant having the dGPU backplate of the NR200P removed as well, which increased airflow, so we cheated a little bit here I guess.

Without the assistance of the dGPU, the scores start to quickly line up and although the gains are somewhat significant in Sky Diver (DX 11), there's barely any difference in Night Raid (DX 12). Meanwhile, in Vulkan-based Wild Life is somewhere in the middle.

We were honestly a bit surprised by how little the UHD 770 gained with the faster kit. However, it also makes sense considering UHD 770 is far slower than most modern-day integrated graphics on the market.

Geekbench Compute benchmark is the same story, although there's still a gain of 48 points in favor of T-FORCE. One thing is clear though, whether it's gaming or compute, there is performance to be had with faster RAM but you really need something more powerful than Intel UHD 770.

Conclusion

So what have we proven here? Quicker memory is quicker? Duh, well obviously. But it is good to see how much of a difference the extra 1600MT/s can make even though it is in Gear 2 mode (the processor's integrated memory controller or IMC runs at half the speed of the memory clock). If we look at the decompression and compression score of 7-Zip, having the faster memory really starts to make a difference, and combined with a decent dGPU you start to see even more gains. And web browsing also sees a decent improvement when you have faster RAM.

Also in case you are wondering about AMD's performance with this, the kit is only XMP-certified, so we were not able to test it with AMD Ryzen.

This 32GB T-FORCE Delta RGB DDR5 7600MT/s C36 kit is currently on sale on Amazon for $159.99, which is 30% off its MSRP of $229.99. If we compare it to my non-RGB Corsair DDR5 6000MT/s C30 32GB kit, then it's $45 cheaper at $119.99 on Amazon. However, if we find an identical kit of RGB 7600MT/s over on Corsair then they cost $189.99. That configuration is not even available on Amazon or Newegg.

So these work out to be $30 cheaper, which makes it an even more compelling sell.

I find it hard to find any faults with this memory kit, perhaps if we were in a position to test against the same memory speed of a different brand, we might start to see the quality of the chips in the benchmark, but all we can prove right now is that choosing a higher memory speed for your DDR5 system is not only about bragging rights, there are real differences when it comes down to it. And this is despite the fact that DDR5-6000 is considered to be the sweet spot for DDR5 memory.

TEAMGROUP gets a thumbs up from me for their T-FORCE memory, they installed without any issues and from the multiple times I powered on the system, the ASRock motherboard did not have to recalculate the timings.

