Microsoft shares update on "major change" about Windows New Outlook enable/disable option

Microsoft made a major Windows 10-related change in regard to Microsoft 365 support. The company quietly extended M365 apps support on the OS till 2028.

We are not sure what exactly made Microsoft change its mind, but some big pending changes have not gone through yet. For example, the unified management of the M365 apps like Teams and Outlook has been put "on hold" for now. Microsoft originally planned for a general availability (GA) rollout for July 2024.

Another "major change" has been delayed and rescheduled too. Back in November 2024, Microsoft announced that it was altering the way New Outlook for Windows and Outlook for the Web with changes to a couple of its policy parameters.

The tech giant had informed that the " OWAEnabled " policy parameter would no longer be checked going forward and only the " OneWinNativeOutlookEnabled " will be checked for accessing mailboxes. You can find the full details about it in its dedicated article.

The rollout was expected to start by January 2025 and finish by February 2025, but that has not happened, and as such, the company has provided an updated timeline on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal.

It writes:

Updated May 8, 2025: We have updated the timeline below. Thank you for your patience. We are changing how you enable or disable the new Microsoft Outlook for Windows and Microsoft Outlook for the web. When this will happen: General Availability (Worldwide, GCC): We will begin rolling out late June 2025 (previously late April) and expect to complete by mid-July 2025 (previously mid-May).

Those who have access to the Microsoft 365 Admin Center portal can view the message under ID MC922623.