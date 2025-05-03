2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, for PlayStation 5 console and PC, gets first price drop

Amazon US is currently offering the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, officially licensed for use with the PlayStation 5 consoles and PCs and originally priced at an MSRP $209.99, at its first-ever discount since launching around a month ago. The SSD delivers up to 1000 MB/s sequential read speeds, enabling you to transfer full game installations or migrate titles from an external archive to your PS5 internal storage efficiently.

Although you cannot run PlayStation 5 games directly from the drive, you must transfer them back onto the console’s internal storage to play, this SanDisk Extreme SSD does let you store and launch PlayStation PC games straight from the drive when connected to a Windows 10+ or macOS 13+ system. Furthermore, the SSD is also compatible with a wide range of USB Type‑C devices via its USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) interface.

In addition, built for durability, it features IP65‑rated water and dust resistance and claims to withstand drops of up to three metres. It operates reliably between 0°C and 45°C, survives storage temperatures from 20°C to 85°C, and is protected by a five‑year limited warranty a well.

Finally, with your purchase, you also receive a one‑month trial of Discord Nitro, which includes HD streaming, two server boosts, custom emojis, and more.

2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD: $179.95 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $209.99)

