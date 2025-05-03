Weekend PC Game Deals: Star Wars specials, XCOM bundles, Wargame festivals, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

A couple of very interesting bundles went up on the Humble Store this week with a whole bunch of games.

The Tycoon Titans Bundle begins with Transport Fever, PlateUp!, Frostpunk, and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition for $7. Mad Games Tycoon 2, Espresso Tycoon, Farm Manager 2021, and its Agrotourism DLC finish up the bundle for $13.

At the same time, an absolutely massive XCOM bundle landed this week too. The collection carries every modern title in the XCOM and XCOM 2 space, plus their expansions, as well as spin-offs and the classic games that began the popular strategy series. You can get all 17 items for $10.

The Epic Games Store brought a fresh game for PC gamers to keep this week for free too, and that was a copy of Super Space Club.

The game is a top-down arcade shooter inspired by classics like Asteroids, offering endless waves of enemies to take down and randomized objectives to complete. Multiple pilots with unique abilities, ships with different handling capabilities, and various weapon configurations are available for making over 100 builds as well.

The Super Space Club giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available until Thursday, May 8.

Free Events

It looks like there's only a single game that's having a free weekend promotion this weekend. Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have begun a Forza Motorsport free event on Steam. The racing sim remake is free to play through Sunday.

Big Deals

Everything from Lord of the Rings and Dark Souls franchise sales to Star Wars sales is live right now. Here are our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store currently has some special promotions running for its share of DRM-free titles too. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.