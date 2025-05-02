4TB WD_Black SN7100 SSD is now available at a new all-time low price

After a steady memory and storage price increase in 2024, SSDs are getting more affordable once again. The WD_Black SN7100 NVMe SSD is currently available on Amazon at the lowest price ever, saving you $50 on the 4TB configuration.

The 4TB SN7100 is a great solution to all your storage problems in a PC or laptop. This PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive packs a lot of space for your files, media, and games, and delivers good speeds when connected to compatible devices (PCs that support PCIe Gen4 or Gen5). WD promises up to 7,000MB/s sequential read and 6,700MB/s sequential write speeds. Random read/write speeds are rated at 900K and 1,350K IOPS, respectively.

The drive comes with a five-year limited warranty, and it is rated for up to 2,400 TBW, which means the drive should last you for a very long time without disruptions. As for compatibility, you can use it with any PC that supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs. It also works with PCIe Gen3 motherboards, albeit at slower speeds. If you have a PlayStation 5, you can also use the SN7100 to upgrade storage in your console, as it meets all of Sony's requirements for SSD upgrades in the PS5.

Finally, the SN7100 is compatible with the WD_Black Dashboard app (available on Windows), where you can monitor your drive's health, update its firmware, benchmark performance, and adjust various settings.

4TB WD_Black SN7100 NVMe SSD - $269.99 | 16% off on Amazon US

