AMD makes it impossible to look past Ryzen 8-core 5800XT as it's never ever been cheaper

If you are holding on to AMD's socket AM4 platform for just a while longer and are looking to upgrade the processor, the company has its 8-core Ryzen 5800XT at its lowest ever price (purchase link toward the end of the article). While it's not an X3D part, which offers the best gaming performance, it can still provide a great overall experience, be it gaming or some other tasks.

The Ryzen 7 5800XT is based on Zen 3 and offers very good performance. As mentioned above, it is a decently strong gaming SKU, providing the full 8-core experience, barring the 3D V-cache that’s exclusive to the 5700X3D and 5800X3D.

In terms of specs, the 5800XT features 32MB of L3 cache, which contributes to its solid gaming and multitasking capabilities. The octa-core has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and boosts up to 4.8 GHz.

While the main appeal of the 5800XT is its excellent gaming performance at this price point, the CPU can also be a decent mini-workstation, provided you are not expecting way too much from it, especially given the price.

Performance aside, another win for the Ryzen 7 5800XT is that it has a stock cooler too, in the form of the Wraith Prism, the one that has the programmable RGB LED (requires compatible motherboards).

Get the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT the link below:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $124.99 (Amazon US)

