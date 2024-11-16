2TB WD SN850X (heatsink), Samsung 990 EVO Plus NVMe SSDs fall to lowest prices

Recently, the 4TB WD_BLACK SN850X with a heatsink fell to its lowest price of just $299. It was a great deal, but sadly, it did not last for very long.

However, WD (Western Digital) has since dropped the price of the 2TB variant, and, as such, the model is selling for just $140 (purchase link under the specs table below). It also packs the heatsink which makes the price the lowest in the last one year making it an outstanding deal. It is a high-performance model and came out on top in a performance degradation test compared to Samsung, Crucial, and more.

The key specs of the drive are given below:

DRAM cache: 2GB DDR4-3200

Sequential Read Performance: 7300MB/s

Sequential Write Performance: 6600MB/s

Random Read: 1200K IOPS

Random Write: 1200K IOPS

Endurance (TBW): 2400

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Get the WD SN850X 2TB with heatsink at the link below:

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid State Drive with Heatsink - Works with PlayStation 5, Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS400T2XHE: $139.99 (Amazon US)

While you do get more for your money with the WD 850X, you can also consider the 2TB and 4TB variants of the Samsung 990 EVO Plus. The major difference between the SN850X and the 990 EVO Plus is the lack of DRAM cache on the latter, which means it has to rely on system memory for such caching functionality via the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology. Another one is endurance.

An interesting feature of the EVO Plus is that it supports the PCIe Gen5 interface as well but is limited to two lanes (x2) only and thus does not really provide any actual speed benefit over Gen4.

The key specs of the 2TB / 4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus are given below:

Sequential Read Performance: Up to 7,250 MB/s

Sequential Write Performance: Up to 6,300 MB/s

Random Read: Up to 1,400,000 IOPS

Random Write: Up to 1,050,000 IOPS

Endurance (TBW): 1,200 TBW (2TB), 2,400 TBW (4TB)

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Get the Samsung 990 Evo Plus at the links below, as they are still at their lowest prices:

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 4TB , PCIe Gen 4x4 | Gen 5x2 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 7,250 MB/s , Upgrade Storage for PC/Laptops, HMB Technology and Intelligent Turbowrite 2.0, (MZ-V9S4T0B/AM): $299.99 (Amazon US)

SAMSUNG 990 EVO Plus SSD 2TB, PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 7,250 MB/s, Upgrade Storage for PC/Laptops, HMB Technology and Intelligent Turbowrite 2.0, (MZ-V9S2T0B/AM): $139.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.