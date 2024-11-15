Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is at its lowest price with a 36% discount

Amazon is currently offering the latest model of eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router at its lowest price with a limited-time deal, so you may want to check it out. The eero Pro 6E supports the 6 GHz band, for faster speeds and lower latency for compatible devices.

The router is backward-compatible with earlier eero devices for integration into existing networks. It provides network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, with wireless speeds reaching 1.6 Gbps and wired speeds up to 1 Gbps, with a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port to support gigabit+ internet plans.

According to Amazon, the device covers up to 2,000 square feet and supports over 100 connected devices. The company further claims that its TrueMesh technology helps reduce dead zones and promises reliable performance by optimising traffic routing.

The setup process is guided through the eero app, which also allows users to manage the network remotely. The router is designed to receive automatic updates to enhance security and performance over time. Additional features are available through a subscription.

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router (newest model - 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, Coverage up to 2,000 sq. ft., Connect 100+ devices, 1-pack): $159.99 (Amazon US)

