Weekend PC Game Deals: Telltale collections, free classics, and a cooking fest

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble’s latest bundle drop turned out to be a Telltale collection, and it has some of the studio’s best games in it.

The starting tier costs $6 and comes with copies of The Wolf Among Us, Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack, Batman - The Telltale Series, and its sequel, Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series. The Batman games’ Shadows mode upgrade is included here too.

Moving to the second tier costs $12, and that adds on two items: The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, which contains 23 episodes worth of stories, plus The Expanse: A Telltale Series. The bundle will end in three weeks.

Meanwhile, Humble’s new Kalypso tactical bundle has 28 items inside it, coming filled with games, DLC, and expansion packs.

There are three tiers to sort through, starting at 3$ and going all the way to $15. It touts series like Sudden Strike, Dungeons, remastered Commandos, Praetorians, and more for buyers. There are almost two weeks left in the bundle before it goes away, too.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Half-Life 2, Valve has gone ahead and made the game completely free to claim for the weekend, while also delivering a packed Anniversary Update to the game..

Gordon Freeman's sci-fi adventure that began in 1998 with Half-Life continues in this iconic sequel, where he joins a resistance to liberate Earth from an invading alien empire. The game now comes with the two Episodes that continue his storyline following the base campaign's conclusion too, all for free.

The first-person shooter, with plenty of crowbar-weilding, is free to claim on Steam for the weekend. A free copy can be claimed by heading to its store page and clicking the "Add to Account" button.

The Epic Games Store’s freebie offer turned up this week with a grab for retro game fans plus a repeat.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection landed with access to eight games, which starts at 1987’s Castlevania and goes all the way to 1990’s Kid Dracula for the Famicom. Next, the Snakebird Complete giveaway has come back with its 120 puzzle levels. The title has you using oddly shaped, slithering birds to fit into odd places and collecting all the fruits of a level to pass.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete giveaways are ending on November 21, while Beholder will land as the next freebie on the same day.

The free events available on Steam this weekend begin with Left 4 Dead 2. The Valve-developed cooperative shooter offers four-player action against hordes of zombies, and the AI director makes sure every map is played out differently each time.

Next, Isonzo is here with its 48-player multiplayer battles. The game is set in World War I, and the focus is on authenticity and tactical action rather than being an arcade experience. Lastly, Paradox is offering its latest 4X strategy game, Millennia, letting players try out building a civilization over 10,000 years.

Big Deals

The sales of this weekend come from the many discounts that appeared with the Cooking Fest of Steam, while the Total War franchise, Obsidian-developed games, and more have also shown up with sales. With all that and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Over on the DRM-free GOG store, its Make Games Live Forever sale is happening right now, celebrating the launch of its new preservation program. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.