TECH_BARGAINS 11/15: Apple, Logitech, and more best tech deals of today

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).
Aside from those, you can also consider discounts on products from Apple, Logitech, TCL, Dell, and many more items in today's TECH_BARGAINS (also, check out the previous edition as several of the discounts still apply). The full list of featured deals is given below:
TCL 98-Inch QM85 QLED 4K Smart QD-Mini LED TV with Google TV (98QM851G, 2024 Model) Q75H Q Class 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $4323.98 (Amazon US)
ASUS ROG Strix 27” 1440P OLED Gaming Monitor (XG27AQDMG) - QHD, Glossy OLED, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Custom Heatsink, Anti-flicker, Uniform Brightness, G-SYNC Compatible, 99% DCI-P3, DisplayWidget, 3yr warranty: $669.00 (Amazon US)
TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Ram 32GB (2x16GB) 6800 PC5-54400 CL34 Desktop Memory Module Ram For 600 700 Series Chipset XMP 3.0 Ready White - FF4D532G6800HC34BDC01: $99.99 (Amazon US)
ENERMAX Revolution D.F. X 1050W ARGB, 80 Plus Gold Full Modular Power Supply, ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5 Ready, 600W 12VHPWR Connectors, 100% Japanese Capacitors - ECO Mode - 10 Year Warranty: $129.99 (Amazon US)
FSP Mini ITX Solution | Flex ATX 500W 80 Plus Gold Certified Efficiency ≥90% Full Range Active PFC Power Supply (FSP500-57FDB) Flex Guru 500W: $130.79 (Amazon US)
Apple 2024 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24-inch Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver: $1744.00 (Amazon US)
Dell Inspiron 5430 All in One Desktop - 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, Intel Core 3-100U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, Windows 11 Home, Onsite Service - White: $499.99 (Amazon US)
Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad: $939.00 (Amazon US)
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver: $2299.00 (Amazon US)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver: $749.00 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 256GB, Space Black - Unlocked (Renewed): $606.78 (Amazon US)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, 128GB, Silver - Unlocked (Renewed): $636.86 (Amazon US)
Sigma 50mm F 1.2 DG DN for L-Mount: $1163.17 (Amazon US)
Logitech G560 PC Gaming Speaker System + G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse Bundle: - Black: $260.28 (Amazon US)
Logitech G Wireless Gaming Combo, G715 Keyboard Clicky + G705 Mouse, Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB Lighting, Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth, PC/Mac/Laptop - White Mist: $195.08 (Amazon US)
American Bass XR-12D4 12-inch Subwoofer 1200 Watt RMS / 2400 Watt Max 3" Dual Voice Coil 4 Ohm Impedance 200 Oz Magnet, Black: $209.00 (Amazon US)
Blaupunkt SEATTLE 660 6.2-Inch In Dash Touch Screen Multimedia Car Stereo Receiver with Bluetooth (version 1): $86.99 (Amazon US)
D-Link VR Air Bridge for Meta Quest - Dedicated WiFi 6 Connection Between VR Headset and Gaming PC - Wire-Free/LAG-Free PCVR Gameplay - Official Meta Accessory (DWA-F18): $49.22 (Amazon US)
