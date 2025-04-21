4TB and 8TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDDs are selling at great prices

Amazon US and Newegg are offering the 4TB and 8TB Seagate IronWolf Pro CMR NAS HDDs at discounted rates once again. The IronWolf Pro HDDs are designed for use in up to 24-bay NAS systems, suitable for 24×7 operation in multi-user environments. These drives are built to handle heavy workloads, with the above discounted models rated for 2.5 million hours Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF).

Furthermore, the drives support a workload rate of up to 550TB/year. They also claim to reduce noise and vibration, support consistent performance, and include features to prevent downtime. Data protection features include three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which allow recovery of data in case of unexpected failures. Moreover, the drives also include IronWolf Health Management, which monitors drive health and provides alerts for maintenance or issues.

These drives are optimised for RAID configurations with AgileArray technology, offering dual-plane balancing, Time-Limited Error Recovery (TLER), and rotational vibration (RV) sensors for stable operation in multi-bay setups. Additionally, they are covered by a five-year limited warranty as well.

