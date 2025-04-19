Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save a massive $475 on the Surface Pro 11 with OLED display and 512GB SSD

The new Surface Pro with ARM chips

Here is your chance to save a massive chunk of money on the Surface Pro 11 with an OLED display. The 12-core Snapdragon X Elite configuration with 512GB SSD and a 120Hz OLED display is now 32% off on Amazon, which saves you $475, leaving plenty of money for accessories, services, or other purchases.

In addition to getting a much better 13-inch 120Hz OLED display with deeper contrast levels and infinite blacks (the standard, most affordable configuration has an IPS display), this variant is equipped with a top-of-the-line 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor. It has more cores and faster clocks for better performance in apps and games.

You also get double the storage (512GB instead of 256GB) and a 45 TOPS NPU that enables AI-powered experiences, such as Recall (currently in preview), Click To Do (also in preview), Windows Studio Effects, real-time subtitles, and more.

As for battery life, Microsoft promises 14 hours on a single charge with fast charging support from the bundled 65W adapter. The computer also has two USB-C ports with display output support and a built-in kickstand that lets you use the Surface Pro 11 in different postures for more convenience.

Note that the Surface Pro 11 does not come with a keyboard or pen. You can purchase these accessories separately. The Surface Pro Flex keyboard is currently 22% off, while a regular keyboard with the Slim Pen 2 is 20% off.

