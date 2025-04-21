CMF Phone 2 Pro confirmed to bring Essential Space from Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing recently unveiled the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, a pair of mid-range devices that debut a new AI-powered feature called Essential Space. It works like a digital second memory, letting users collect and organize screenshots, voice notes, and photos taken with the camera.

It uses AI to understand this content, making it easier to find and use later, and on the 3a series, you can access it quickly with a dedicated Essential Key button. Now, Nothing has confirmed that this cool new feature will be coming to Nothing's more budget-friendly CMF line.

Tap into your second memory with Essential Space.



Brought to life with AI. Capture, organise and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/NOAwhcesUy — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 20, 2025

The first CMF phone, the CMF Phone 1, was a pretty basic but distinctive device with a plastic build and a simplified LED strip instead of the full Glyph interface found on the Nothing Phone series. It used a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and had a decent 50MP main camera, but notably lacked an ultrawide lens and NFC (which is a deal breaker for some Neowin readers).

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is already shaping up to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, based on what we've seen so far. Nothing has confirmed the launch date for April 28, so we’ll get the full picture soon.

We know it will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, which is said to deliver performance improvements over the standard 7300. While this is still a mid-range chip compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in the Phone 3a series or the higher-end chips in main Nothing phones, it seems capable enough for solid everyday use and even some decent gaming.

Perhaps the biggest jump for the CMF line is the camera setup on the Phone 2 Pro. It's expected to have a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Another nice touch confirmed for the CMF Phone 2 Pro is that it will include a charging brick in the box, which is something many manufacturers, including Nothing with its mainline phones and the CMF Phone 1, have stopped doing.