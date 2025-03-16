4TB Seagate IronWolf CMR NAS HDD is available at a great price on Amazon

If you're in the market for a high-performance NAS hard drive, the Seagate IronWolf series is worth considering. Right now, its 4TB version is once again selling at a great price on Amazon US, with a 19% discount off of its original MSRP.

The IronWolf hard drives are built for Network Attached Storage systems with up to 8 bays. They are designed to handle multi-user environments and continuous 24/7 operation. The drives feature conventional magnetic recording (CMR) which promises reliable operation, handling workloads of up to 180TB per year. They further include built-in RV (Rotational Vibration) sensors, claiming to improve vibration tolerance and maintain performance.

The 4TB drive uses a 3.5-inch SATA interface, features 64MB cache, supports a data transfer rate of 6Gbps and a 5900 RPM. Furthermore, it is designed to operate in ambient temperatures as low as 0°C, with a maximum drive-reported operating temperature of up to 65°C.

Rated for 1 million hours MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures), the IronWolf drives promise durability. Moreover, the HDDs come with IronWolf Health Management, a feature that monitors drive health and performance. Additionally, the 4TB model includes a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

4TB Seagate IronWolf CMR NAS Internal Hard Drive (3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5400 RPM 64MB Cache): $84.99 (Amazon US)

