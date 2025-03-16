Microsoft Weekly: New features for Notepad, Xbox handheld, fresh builds, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the latest Windows preview builds with some interesting changes and Settings app improvements, quite a lot of browser updates, gaming news, new AMD product reviews, useful Windows utilities, an Xbox handheld (finally) and a lot more.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates are now available for all supported Windows versions. Those on Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 23H2 can download KB5053598 and KB5053602 with build numbers 26100.3476 and 22631.5039. On the Windows 10 side, we have KB5053606 with build number 19045.5608. Microsoft also released new Windows Defender updates for Windows images.

This week, Microsoft fixed another known bug in Windows 11 version 24H2. The update is now available for users with AutoCAD 2022, assuming they have installed the latest version. AutoCAD has updated its software to resolve compatibility issues with Windows 11 version 24H2. In return, Microsoft lifted the update block.

Another piece of software that is now more friendly to Windows 11 version 24H2 is ViVeTool. This popular Windows-tinkering application has been updated to version 0.3.4, and the release notes contain fixes for Windows 11 24H2-specific issues, such as the inability to execute the full reset command.

Sadly, we also have some new known bugs in Windows 11 version 24H2. This week, Microsoft acknowledged a major D3D9 bug that prevents apps from launching. While the company is investigating the issue, you can try possible workarounds as shared by some affected users. Also, there is a rather hilarious bug where the operating system prints gibberish after recent Windows updates.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 27813 Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.3380 Not Applicable Beta Channel - Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 22631.5116 19045.5674

Windows Insiders can also try a new update for the Copilot app, which makes it easier to talk to the assistant. The latest preview version features a new user interface for quick voice interactions, allowing you to press and hold Alt + Space without launching the full app. Speaking of Copilot, Microsoft also announced new ad formats for Copilot users and launched the assistant in GroupMe.

Moving from Copilot, we have fresh updates for Notes and Snipping Tool. Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channels can try the latest releases that add shape straightening for inking and protocol handling in Snipping Tool, while Notepad now supports summarization and has a list of recently open files.

Finally, users noticed that Microsoft is porting more mouse features to the Settings app. The latest Windows Server preview build now lets you customize pointers, trails, pointer shadow, and other features in the Settings app (they were previously available in the Control Panel).

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

If you use the Remote Desktop app for Windows from the Microsoft Store, get ready to ditch it. Microsoft announced that the app will be discontinued on May 27, 2025. Now, all users are urged to move to Windows App to keep access to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. Those using the app for remote control should resort to Windows' built-in Remote Desktop connection instead.

As usual, there were several updates to popular browsers. Mozilla released a small bug-fixing update for Firefox 136. Version 136.0.1 arrived with fixes for cookie retention issues and keyboard shortcut bugs. Also, if you use old Firefox releases (like significantly old), you may no longer have access to certain extensions, DRM playback, and other features. That is because Mozilla's old root certificate expired, and the browser requires a newer certificate that is present in more recent Firefox versions.

Next, we have Microsoft Edge. Insiders in the Beta Channel can now test version 135, while the Dev Channel received another weekly update with a new Copilot feature and fixes across the browser.

Stardock had a major release this week. Fences 6 is now available for download in beta. The latest release introduces several important changes and new features, such as icon tinting, tabs, a new color picker, overhauled Folder Portal navigation, and more. Also, Fences 6 is now fully supported on Windows on ARM.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

This week, Neowin reviewed the newly launched Ryzen 9 9950X3D, AMD's latest and most powerful processor, which boasts big gains in gaming performance, better memory support, overclocking, and compatibility with AM5 processors. You can check out our performance comparisons with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D here. Alongside the launch of new processors, AMD revealed some interesting updates, such as an improved chipset driver that now lets you swap processors without reinstalling Windows and fixes for VBS issues on Windows 10.

Steven Parker also published a hands-on with the Bob and Brad Back Massager (currently available for half the price), a handy accessory for those who spend many hours in their chairs working or studying.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

A new report emerged about Microsoft's long-coming Xbox handheld. Rumors indicate that Microsoft is working with its partners to produce Xbox-branded handheld for local PC gaming. However, a dedicated Xbox handheld is also in the works, and it may see the light of day in 2027. That year is also when the next-generation Xbox is expected to arrive.

Turn 10 Studios released a new content update for Forza Motorsport. Update 18 is now available on PC and Xbox, featuring high-performance motorsport vehicles. During the Velocity Month series, you can earn new exclusive cars by participating in various in-game events. Also, the update contains various fixes and improvements.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 finally received marketplace support and its first world update. World Update 19 is now available (also on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020), with multiple improvements for South American countries. Also, developers announced a partnership with Embraer, which will bring Brazil's iconic jets to the game expected in 2025.

Microsoft is now expanding its AI efforts into gaming. The company announced Copilot for Gaming, an "AI-driven sidekick" that should help you get through challenging places in your games, figure out various stuff, and provide other helpful guidance without you having to Google for it or read some manuals. Microsoft plans to launch the first preview in April on mobile devices.

Next, Epic Games has some good news for Windows on ARM users. The company is working with Qualcomm to port Easy Anti-Cheat to ARM-powered Windows PC, which will enable Fortnite and other multiplayer games with anti-cheat software to run on devices with Snapdragon processors. For everyone else, Epic Games has a traditional weekly giveaway. This week, Mortal Shell is available for free.

If one free game is not enough, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals series. There are plenty of great discounts, especially on Steam, where Valve currently holds its annual Steam Spring Sale.

Other gaming news include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

