8-inch Klipsch R-80SWi 150W wireless subwoofer just hit its rock bottom price

Looking to complete your home theater setup and all you need is a subwoofer? Then you will be glad to know that the Klipsch 8-inch R-80SWi 150W wireless subwoofer is available for $237.49 on Amazon US—a discount of 47% over its original list price of $449.

With its down-firing driver, this subwoofer delivers deep bass capable of filling a small room. It comes with a pre-paired transmitter, making it easy to connect this ultra-compact Klipsch 8-inch R-80SWi 150W wireless subwoofer with your speakers. The outer shell is made up of MDF, making it lightweight and easy to move for that perfect setup.

On the back, there are two nobs for controlling the Low Pass Crossover and Gain, letting you come to an ideal level of bass. The subwoofer supports a 2.4GHz connection allowing high-resolution sound transmission with minimum latency—eliminating the need for wired setup. It offers low frequency response down to 38Hz, RMS power of 50 watts, with a peak power output of 150 watts. The subwoofer has RCA input for wired use as well.

The R-80SWi Klipsch is the smallest of all Klipsch subwoofers but should offer the typical thumping bass one would expect out of a subwoofer. It has an 8-inch subwoofer diameter and is only available in black color. You also get outfitted line and LFE inputs to connect it with almost any receiver.

