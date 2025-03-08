8TB Oyen Digital Dash Pro NVMe SSD with Heatsink for PS5 drops to its lowest price

This year is shaping up to be an exciting year for gamers, with several highly anticipated titles set to launch, including GTA 6, Doom: The Dark Ages, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Atomfall, and more. To get your console game ready, instead of deleting games from your collection, you can expand your PS5's storage by purchasing the 8TB Oyen Digital Dash Pro NVMe SSD with Heatsink for $705.30—15% discount from its original price of $829.

The 8TB Oyen Digital Dash Pro NVMe SSD with Heatsink offers TLC NAND Flash memory and PCIe Gen 4 technology for top-notch performance and extended life. The heatsink on the Oyen Digital Dash Pro NVMe SSD is said to be made of CNC high-grade aluminum and comes with a factory-sealed thermal compound to offer the best heat dissipation.

It offers read/write speeds of up to 6850MB/sec with a Mean time between failures (MTBF) of 1,500,000. The SSD weighs just 5 ounces and is compatible not only with PS5 with the latest updates, but with Windows, Mac, and Linux. You can follow the below video to understand how you can install the 8TB Oyen Digital Dash Pro NVMe SSD on your PS5:

