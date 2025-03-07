Klipsch Reference R-800F floorstanding speaker has just dropped to its lowest price ever

Having the best-in-class TV isn't the only thing that is going to make your viewing experience great. You need to pair it up with a compatible and high-quality amplifier or receiver to fully appreciate the sound effects of the content you want to consume. If you are in the market searching for one, then you will be glad to know that the Klipsch Reference R-800F floorstanding speaker is available for $400.25—a 33% discount over its list price of $599.

The Klipsch Reference R-800F floorstanding speaker is tuned to offer powerful, high-fidelity sound output, thanks to its updated 90° X 90° Tractrix Horn, ensuring clean and natural audio with exceptional clarity.

The speaker also features a 1-inch Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) aluminum tweeter that helps minimize distortion, while the 8” spun-copper woofers promise to offer deep bass for you to experience the thump from your content. The speakers offer a frequency response of 34-21,000 Hz (± 3dB) and it is rated at 150 watts RMS.

The design of the Klipsch Reference R-800F speakers is also great and can blend with any home setup as they feature hidden fasteners, a scratch-resistant MDF cabinet, and magnetic grills. Since the speaker is Dolby Atmos ready, upgrading to it won't be a hassle, thanks to the simple and hidden connections provided on the back of the speaker for better wire management.

If you are interested, then you can buy the Klipsch Reference R-800F floorstanding speaker from the below purchase link:

