Logitech's multi-sized left and right-hand silent M650 mouse is 25% off at $29.99

The Logitech M650 is a universal mouse that aims to fit every user possible on every platform. It is available in different sizes for customers with large and small hands, plus you can pick a left or right-hand variant with extra keys on either side of the mouse. The M650 usually costs $39.99, but you can snag one with a significant 25% discount on Amazon.

Besides being an ambidextrous device, the Logitech M650 offers a few more neat capabilities. It features silent clicks and the SmartWheel feature for line-by-line precision or super-fast scrolling. You can customize side buttons with the Logitech Options+ app on macOS and Windows and pair the mouse with a PC, Mac, iPad, Android, Linux, and Chrome via Bluetooth or the included Bolt connector. Finally, Logitech says the M650 can work for up to two years on a single AA battery (also included).

As of writing the Medium Left Handed variant was already sold out.

