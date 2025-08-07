Apple's 11-inch iPad Air with M3 chip is now available for only $439

Apple's current iPad Air lineup with the M3 processor is currently available at new all-time low prices. This powerful tablet is a great choice for those preparing for the back-to-school season. Now, you can save up to 21% on all three storage configurations, with the base model available for as little as $449.

The current-gen iPad Air has an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the M3 processor with 8GB of RAM, which gives plenty of power for the most demanding tasks, such as video editing in Final Cut or playing heavy games. It also has two 12MP cameras, two stereo speakers, and a fingerprint reader in the power button.

The M3 iPad Air supports all Apple Intelligence features, and it is also compatible with the upcoming iPadOS 26, which, for the first time ever, delivers a plethora of substantial updates to iPad, making it more Mac-like than before. The tablet supports the Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

The iPad Air comes with a braided USB-C to USB-C cable and a 20W charging brick. Like every other iPad, it has fantastic battery life, with up to 10 hours of active use.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.