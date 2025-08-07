Save big on the HP Envy 16 with an RTX 4060 and 13th-gen Intel Core i7

If you’re a creative professional or gamer looking for a laptop with a powerful CPU and a dedicated GPU for a good value, then you need to check out this deal on the HP Envy 16. It’s on sale for $1,149.99 with a 29% discount from the reference price of $1,619.99. This laptop features a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. The deal is available for a limited time on Woot.com (buying link at the end).

Before you do buy, we just want to point out that the product page says this is a new, factory-sealed product but is being sold without manufacturer’s warranty, which could be a problem if you are looking for peace of mind. Instead, it comes with a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. The order will be fulfilled by Amazon and qualifies for free standard shipping for Prime members.

This laptop features an impressive 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) touchscreen display with a 48-120Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen sets it apart from many laptops and gives you greater creative freedom. The display is also Eyesafe certified to reduce blue light and has 100% sRGB color breadth.

Regarding memory, you get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD. This should make it very well suited for demanding tasks like video editing and 3D rendering and the SSD should also give you fast boot times and fast application launches at startup. The laptop is running Windows 11 Home and includes Copilot (though Copilot+ is not mentioned).

The HP Envy 16 also features an integrated webcam with a 5MP camera with Auto Frame and a physical shutter for privacy. This could also make it more appealing for professionals who don’t want their webcam coming on when it shouldn’t be.

This laptop is EPEAT Gold registered and ENERGY STAR Certified suggesting the battery life should be decent and the battery can charge from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes with the included 200W AC power adapter. Battery life is not stated but expect it to be about average.

HP Envy 16: $1,149.99 (Woot)