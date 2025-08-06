This 2K webcam from Anker is now available for just $47.99

A 1080p webcam is hardly impressive these days, and more manufacturers offer higher-resolution cameras for a better calling experience. However, high-resolution webcams are often quite expensive, but today, you can get this Anker PowerConf C200 webcam with a 2K image sensor for as little as $47.99, which is an all-time price for this camera.

The Anker PowerConf C200 is a compact web camera with a physical shutter. It connects via a USB cable to Windows PCs, Macs, Linux, and other computers. Its 2K sensor offers a well-detailed image in Teams, Zoom, Skype, and other video conferencing apps. Additionally, the C200 has two microphones that use AI to cancel noises and ensure your voice sounds as clear as possible.

Another great thing about this webcam is that it lets you switch between three fields of view: 65, 78, and 95 degrees. FOV and other settings can be adjusted in the AnkerWork app, which is available on Windows and macOS. And when you do not use your camera, a built-in privacy shutter ensures no hacker can peep at what you do. The shutter is also brightly-colored, giving you a clear visible cue that the lens is covered.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K with Adjustable FOV - $47.99 | 20% off on Amazon US

The Anker PowerConf C200 is also available in a bundle with the AnkerWork Tripod, a sturdy aluminum tripod that can hold up to 3.3 lbs or 1.5 kg. It has a 360-degree rotatable ball head and 16.5–40 cm adjustable height alongside a universal mount that also lets you use the tripod with lightweight cameras and other webcams. You can get the combo for $87.98 and save 12%.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.