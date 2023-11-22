Black Friday: Get these Acer Predator internal SSDs up to 4TB for their lowest prices ever

Looking for a good discount on internal SSDs? The Black Friday sales period is one of the best times of the year to save some big money on storage. The Acer Predator GM7000 SSD models are an excellent example of this, and all of the models at at new all-time low prices at Amazon.

That includes the 4TB model of the Acer Predator GM7000 SSD, which is available for only $185 right now. That's not only an all-time low price for this version, but it's also $64.99 lower than its $249.99 MSRP.

The Acer Predator GM7000 internal SSDs are Gen4 models, which means with compatible motherboards they have read speeds as fast as 7,400 MB a second, They also have write speeds of up to 6,300 MB a second.

The SSDs also come with a customized heat spreader that includes a graphene-laced foam pad that helps with the product's heat dissipation so it can keep working well even if you are using it with extended gaming sessions.

Acer also lets owners of these SSDs download a custom version of the Acronis Clone Software, which lets users quickly backup, clone or transfer data. The products also come with a 5-year limited warranty.

Check out all the models of this SSD you can get at deep discounts now at Amazon:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

