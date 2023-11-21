Black Friday: Get the 512GB white Microsoft Xbox Series S console for an all-time low price

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new game console. That includes Microsoft's Xbox Series S, which is already a fairly affordable way to play the latest Xbox games. Right now, Amazon is selling the 512GB white-colored Xbox Series S for an all-time low price as part of Black Friday 2023.

Amazon is selling the 512GB Xbox Series S for just $239. That's now only a new all-time low price for the console, and it's $60.99 less than its normal $299.99 MSRP.

The Xbox Series S is great for people who don't want to get physical copies of games, and instead just want to purchase and download games from the Xbox Store. That also makes the Xbox Series S a much smaller console that can fit in almost anywhere since it doesn't need a disk drive.

The console has a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores and a clock speed of up to 3.6GHz. It also has an AMD custom RDNA 2 GPU which supports up to 4 teraflops and 10GB of GDDR6 RAM. It has 512GB of onboard storage but only 364 GB of it is available for the owner to download games and apps. You will likely need to get an Xbox storage expansion card. Western Digital has a Black Friday sale on its 1GB Xbox storage expansion card for $124.98.

It can connect to TVs and play games at up to 1440p resolution and you can play Xbox games at up to 120FPS. It can also stream videos from certain streaming apps at up to 4K resolution.

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB white game console for $239 ($60.99 less than MSRP).

