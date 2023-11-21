Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Black Friday: Get this Sandisk rugged 5TB portable hard drive for an all time low price

While external portable solid-state drives are becoming cheaper and cheaper, the price points for those SSD drives get much higher past 4TB of storage. In that case, you might want to get an old-fashioned portable hard drive. The good news is that for Black Friday 2023, Sandisk is selling a very rugged and durable 5TB portable hard drive at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Right now the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-Drive has a price cut down to just $159.99. That's not only an all-time low price for this drive but it's also a $20 discount from its typical selling price of ~$180.

As you might guess by the name of this product, the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-Drive has been marketed and promoted in the past for people who need content or data backups while they are on the job. This drive was made for professional photographers, or anyone for that matter, where they could rely upon getting access to backed-up files and data.

The drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac PCs with support for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0. The hard drive is inside a rugged premium aluminum enclosure that will keep it from being damaged. In fact, the drive can survive a crush of up to 1,000 pounds of weight. It also has an IP54 rating for resisting water and dusk so you can take this in more locations and in more weather conditions.

Finally, the drive has a rugged rubber bumper that not only provides for more protection for your data, but it makes it easier for you to grip in your hand.

