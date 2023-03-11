Deal: Save 30% off the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Serious PC gamers, or indeed anyone who uses a PC for long hours at a time, knows that owning a mechanical keyboard is far better than using a standard keyboard. However, the best mechanical keyboards are also pretty expensive. However, one of the best ones on the market currently has a big discount. The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Keyboard is now discounted by 30 percent, with a current price tag of $90.98. That's well below its normal $129.99 price tag.

The keyboard's keys use Logitech's GX Blue clicky switches, and users will detect both an audible and tactile response when they press down. The keys are also backlit with RGB lighting, and the colors can be customized to your liking by using the Logitech G HUB software app. The app can also be used to program the F-keys with macros for more advanced uses in games.

The keyboard itself is very compact in design, which makes it easier to transport, and it won't take up as much space on your desk. It has rubber feet to keep it from moving in heavy gaming sessions, and there's a three-step angle adjustment in the back so you can have a better level of comfort. Finally, the Micro USB cable that connects to the keyboard has a three-pronged design for a more secure connection. Overall, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Keyboard is an excellent choice for a better keyboard experience.

