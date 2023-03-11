Ditch Nvidia RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and go AMD with these RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, 6950 XT deals

Over the last month or so, storage components like CMR-based high capacity hard disks, SSDs (both internal and external), have taken a nose dive in price making them generally great buys at the moment. However, in case you are looking for CPUs and GPUs, it looks like going AMD could be a great option now. Cheaper, more affordable AM5 boards are finally beginning to arrive, and on the graphics side, AMD is also dropping prices of the RX 7900 series cards, and some are selling under MSRP too (buying links below).

AMD 6900 XT reference card

There is a reason the price, at least in the case of the 7900 XT, has dropped so much as it was pegged too close to the XTX variant even though it is noticeably slower. These price corrections make these Radeon cards much better options to consider if you are after 1440p and 4K gaming. We also have a great deal from previous generation AMD cards in the form of the 6950 XT. And you also get free The Last of Us Part 1 with these.

RX 7900 XTX 24GB: Slightly better than RTX 4080 in raster or general game rendering (which is also far more common in games), and equal to RTX 3090 or 4070 Ti in ray tracing.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: $999.99 (Newegg US)

RX 7900 XT 20GB: Equivalent to RTX 3090 Ti for raster and faster than Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti that sells for similar or higher price, as good as RTX 3080 for ray tracing.

RX 6950 XT 16GB: As good as RTX 3090 for rasterization, but only able to match RTX 3070 Ti in ray tracing.

