Deal: Save 47% on the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

If you want to play online multiplayer PC games, you will need a wireless mouse that's lightweight, has buttons that react quickly to your fingers, and have low latency for the fastest possible movement in games. All of that and more are in the Razer Viper Ultimate mouse. Today on Amazon you can get the mouse for just $68.35, or a big 47 percent decrease from its normal $129.99 price tag.

The Razer Viper Ultimate uses the company's Hyperspeed Wireless technology, which it claims is 25 percent faster compared to other wireless mice for lower latency. It includes a 20,000 DPI optical sensor on the bottom that offers high tracking frequency. It also has an optical switch on its buttons for even faster responses, down to just 0.2 milliseconds.

The mouse is also very lightweight, at just 74g, which should help a lot in moving it around in your favorite FPS or action-RPG games. It has eight programmable buttons that you can use to program in special macros for even more control in games, and you can store up to five game profiles in the mouse's onboard memory. Finally, it has a 70-hour battery life on one charge, which comes in handy for your late-night gaming sessions.

