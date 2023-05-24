Deal: Save lots of money on Intel processors during Amazon's Gaming Week

Amazon's special Gaming Week of deep discounts on gaming-related products continues today. This time we wanted to let you know about some new price cuts on several Intel processors, some of which are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon.

That includes the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS special edition CPU. It has 16 cores, 24 threads and can be overclocked up to 5.5 GHz. It's currently discounted on Amazon down to just $399.99. That's $113 off its normal $512.99 MSRP.

You can also get the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700KF for a solid discount. It has 12 cores (8 Performance-cores, 4 Efficient-cores) and 20 threads, along with a top speed of 5.0Ghz. It's discounted on Amazon down to only $235.96, which is $42 less than its normal $277.96 price.

There are other Intel processors on Amazon with big discounts right now. Here are just a few of them:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, please check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

Keep in mind that we will be bringing you even more discounts and deals on PC hardware and accessories during Amazon's Gaming Week over the next few days, so stay tuned.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.