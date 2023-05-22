Deal: Get these PNY internal SSDs for their lowest prices ever on Amazon

This week, Amazon is celebrating Gaming Week, with lots of discounts on gaming-related hardware. That includes PC gaming products. One of the companies with big price cuts on Amazon is PNY which is selling some internal SSDs for record low prices.

The 4TB PNY XLR8 internal SSD is an example of that. It's currently priced down to just $299.99 at Amazon. That's a big $80 discount from its normal $379.99 MSRP.

The PNY XLR8 SSDs are M.2 PCIe Gen4-based storage drives, with write speeds of up to 7,500MB/s and read speeds of up to 6,850MB/s when they are used in PCIe 4 motherboard. They also come with a 5-year warranty.

There are also lots of discounts on other PNY SSD products right now. That includes ones with heatsinks, and SSDs made to fit inside Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

