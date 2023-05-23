Deal: Get the DeathStalker keyboard and other Razer accessories with big discounts

Amazon continues to hold its Gaming Week of special discounts on PC and console gaming products. That includes many products made by one of the most respected gaming accessory companies, Razer.

One of the products that is currently an all-time low price on Amazon right now is the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard. This optical keyboard includes low-profile switches and its Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology for lag-free PC gaming. It also lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and includes customizable RGB lighting. It's available now for $234.46 on Amazon.

If you want something a bit cheaper, try the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: It has clicky switches for tactile and solid gaming, RGB lighting and even an included wrist rest. It's discounted down to just $79.99 on Amazon right now.

Check out some other Razer products that have some solid price cuts at the moment:

