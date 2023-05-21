Deal: Upgrade your Steam Deck with this small Sabrent 1GB SSD for just $109.99

The Steam Deck portable gaming PC has been a huge hit for Valve. We are also starting to see some competitors show up, like the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally. However, both the Steam Deck and the Rog Ally top off their internal storage at 512GB. Thankfully, both devices make it easy to open them up and switch out their small SSDs.

If you want to get a boost in onboard storage for an affordable price, you should check out the 1TB Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD. This small form-factor storage product is currently discounted down to $109.99 at Amazon. That's $160 below its normal $269.99 price tag.

This is also a fast SSD with a PCIe 4.0 interface, read speeds of 4,750 MB/s and write speeds of 4,300 MB/s. It has data transfer speeds of up to 5 GB/s, and up to 800,000 IOPS (Input/output operations per second).

This is not only a perfect SSD for the Steam Deck or the upcoming ROG Ally, but it can also be used to upgrade other small form factor notebooks and tablets like Microsoft's Surface products. You can also use the SSD to upgrade thin-and-light ultrabooks or even small HTPC desktops.

You can also get this same product in 256GB and 512GB, both of which are discounted on Amazon right now.

