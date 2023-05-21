System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition trailer released, but there's still no release date

As we await the long-delayed release of the System Shock remake on the PC on May 30, its developer Nightdive Studios has just released a trailer for its System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition game.

The trailer, posted on YouTube, shows off what the Enhanced Edition looks like at the moment. While it is not a full remake of the 1999 original game, Nightdive says it has taken the System Shock 2 source code and reversed engineered it so it runs on Nightdive's KEX Engine.

That engine has been used by the developer to update many older games, including the first Turok titles, Blood, and more so they can run on more modern PCs and consoles. It will be used in the same way for the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.

In addition, the developer posted on YouTube:

Nightdive Studios has also partnered with the systemshock.org community to integrate all the best mods and updates. All cinematics, textures, characters, and weapon models have been updated, and the Co-Op Multiplayer has been overhauled to create a seamless experience.

Right now, there's no word on what specific mods and updates Nightdive will be using from the systemshock.org site community.

Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick also gave PC Gamer some additional info, stating that it has put in "additional polygons to smooth out some of the sharp edges" for the System Shock 2 character models, and the game's "textures were all repainted". Owners will get the option to switch over to the original version of the game, and install any third-party mod they want.

Right now, there's no release date yet for System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. If you preorder Nightdive's full remake of the original System Shock on Steam, GoG.com, or the Epic Games Store for $39.99, you will get the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free whenever it's released.