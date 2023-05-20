Deal: This may be your last chance to get these Samsung portable SSDs at these low prices

It's the final days of the Samsung Days sales event, with big discounts on items like PC monitors, big screen TVs, projectors, and even massive 146-inch wall TVs. However, the discounts also extend to Samsung's PC storage products as well and you have just a couple more days to take advantage of them

Right now you can get the 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD for just $129.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price for this SSD yet and you can get it in blue, red, or black colors.

You can also get the 1TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for only $74.99 right now. Again, that's the lowest price you can get for this product, and $85 off its normal MSRP. It has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. You can also get it in blue, white, or black colors.

Here's a list of Samsung's storage products that are at or very near their lowest prices at the moment.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.