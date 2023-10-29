Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds for a rock bottom all time low price now

If you are looking for an inexpensive pair of wireless earbuds that still offer excellent audio, you might want to look at the Google Pixel Buds Pro. They are currently discounted down to an all time price low at Amazon.

Right now, the Pixel Buds Pro can be yours for only $119 at Amazon. That's a massive $80 price cut from the earbuds' normal $199.99 price tag.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro includes custom 11 mm speaker drivers that offer clear audio while you are taking a call from your smartphone or listening to music on your PC or tablet. It includes Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal so you can concentrate on the earbuds and not on the noise of the outside world. You can also switch the earbuds to Transparency mode so you can still listen to music but still be aware of the world around you.

The Pixel Buds Pro lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge, or up to 31 hours with a fully charged charging case. They also come in a number of different colors, including charcoal, lemongrass, coral, and more.

If you want some new earbuds that are even more affordable, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are at all time price lows as well. You can get them for only $59 at Amazon, which is a $40 discount from its $99 MSRP. They also offer excellent audio quality, and last up to five hours on a single charge, or up to 24 hours with its charging case. They are also offered in a variety of colors.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.